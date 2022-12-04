PFS Investments Inc. Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $327.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.37. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $198.08 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

