PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 3,121 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $187.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

