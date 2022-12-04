PFS Investments Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,571.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,384.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2,218.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,494.40.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.