Piper Sandler Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.81.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Splunk by 56.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

