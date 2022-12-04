Piper Sandler Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.81.
Splunk Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splunk (SPLK)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.