Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Volume Tops $50,186.23

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $65.82 million and approximately $50,186.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00267644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00086932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00063623 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,795,063 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

