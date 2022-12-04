Pirate Chain Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001986 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $65.63 million and $54,781.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00266371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00062836 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,790,183 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.