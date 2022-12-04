PLATINCOIN (PLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $739,258.78

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $739,258.78 and $34,253.77 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00507049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.59 or 0.30573910 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 724,189,262 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

