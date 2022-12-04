PlatinX (PTX) Price Reaches $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $5,286.95 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

