PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $61.97 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

