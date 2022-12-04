Polygon Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.96 billion and approximately $174.38 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polygon has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00005375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.14 or 0.06104695 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00500541 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.71 or 0.30181493 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
