Polymath 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.04 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $193.76 million and $4.04 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00451313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002775 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018359 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

