Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $202.97 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001283 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $202.97 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00450201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018696 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20982799 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,078,249.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.