Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Lessened by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,854 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for 1.7% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Popular were worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth about $1,389,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Popular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Popular by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.