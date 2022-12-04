Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 617 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

Danaher stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.23. 1,810,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.