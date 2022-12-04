Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,460 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,238,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,445,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $197.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

