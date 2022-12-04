PotCoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $463,617.33 and approximately $6.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00449213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001289 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

