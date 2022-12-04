PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of PPG Industries worth $176,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

