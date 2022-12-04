Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Hits $15.21 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $15.21 million and $51,046.89 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

