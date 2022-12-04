Prom (PROM) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Prom has a market cap of $80.78 million and $1.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.43 or 0.00026075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,976.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010665 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00240293 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.43323845 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,255,365.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

