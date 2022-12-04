ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Stake Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 582.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TBX stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

