Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

