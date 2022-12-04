Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Hits $23.81 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $230.52 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00012970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.18 or 0.07399364 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00080508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024576 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,437,696 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

