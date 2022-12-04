Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 14,196 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.