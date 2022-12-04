Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 10,326 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

OLLI opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

