Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.01 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

