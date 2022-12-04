Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi Price Performance
NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.01 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sanofi
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.