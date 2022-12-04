Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $16,730,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 182,355.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

