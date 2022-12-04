Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 3,164 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $66.15 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

