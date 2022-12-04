Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.1 %

CHRW opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.98.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

