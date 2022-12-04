Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 22.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 359.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,950 shares of company stock worth $13,925,684. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $249.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 0.95.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.