Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,190 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.