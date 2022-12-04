Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,242 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6,821.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 595,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 586,675 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 52.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $219.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

