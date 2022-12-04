Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

