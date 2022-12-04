Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $160,366.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

