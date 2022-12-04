Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Quotient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Activity at Quotient

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 and have sold 8,281,621 shares worth $690,841. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

Quotient Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Quotient in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.