Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Quotient Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.
Insider Activity at Quotient
In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 and have sold 8,281,621 shares worth $690,841. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
Featured Articles
