Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.11 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $73.11 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.01722534 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014181 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030380 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.01784127 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.