RAMP (RAMP) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $1,636.58 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

