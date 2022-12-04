Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Purchased by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Regional Management accounts for about 2.8% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 12.23% of Regional Management worth $44,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 37.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regional Management Stock Performance

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $755,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,005,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,952 shares of company stock worth $3,779,721. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $288.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 43.67 and a quick ratio of 43.67.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

