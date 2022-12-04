Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.