Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.01 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.