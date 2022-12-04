Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.