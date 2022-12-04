Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $834,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.65.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

