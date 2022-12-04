Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,934 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $46.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

