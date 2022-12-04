Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 225,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 77,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.