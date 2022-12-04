Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 129 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.