Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,364 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 1.23% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.96 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

