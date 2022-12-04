Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 368 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

