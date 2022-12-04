Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 492 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

VRTX stock opened at $321.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.00 and a 1-year high of $323.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

