Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Tops $128.31 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $128.31 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05927373 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00506099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.34 or 0.30516599 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

