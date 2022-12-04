Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0921 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $92.10 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,982.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010666 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00240055 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09332441 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,076,397.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

