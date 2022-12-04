Reviewing Hyperfine (HYPR) and Its Rivals

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hyperfine to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s rivals have a beta of 13.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.55

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hyperfine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 90 604 1661 78 2.71

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 454.84%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 74.09%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Hyperfine rivals beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

